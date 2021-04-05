South Dakota governor gets vaccine, marks opening of vaccine eligibility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem marked the occasion of the state opening vaccines to adults 16 and older by receiving her first dose of the vaccine.

The governor, who has taken a mostly hands-off approach to restrictions during the pandemic, has encouraged people to get the vaccine.

She says she is “trusting people to do the right thing.”

Health officials reported that 46% of the state’s population has received one dose of a vaccine.

South Dakota also has one of the nation’s highest rates of people fully vaccinated — about 25% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

