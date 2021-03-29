South Dakota governor kills transgender bill, but orders ban

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls on Monday, March, 22, 2021, discusses an initiative for “protecting fairness in women’s sports” by banning transgender women from participating in women’s sports leagues. Herschel Walker, a retired professional football player, joined the news conference through a video call. (Argus Leader via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota bill that would have banned transgender women and girls from female sports was effectively vetoed by Gov. Kristi Noem, but she quickly issued executive orders to enact a limited ban.

Noem’s partial veto of the bill has riled GOP lawmakers and tarnished the Republican governor’s status among social conservatives.

Shortly after the bill died, the governor, who has emerged as a prominent national figure in the GOP, issued two executive orders that Republican lawmakers said amounted to an effort to salvage her reputation with conservatives.

Transgender advocates say the efforts would deprive transgender children of a chance to belong to sports teams.

