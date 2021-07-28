South Dakota governor lifts mask requirement in prisons

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Staff and inmates at South Dakota prisons are no longer required to wear masks following an order from Gov. Kristi Noem lifting the requirement. The Republican governor’s move comes as virus cases have seen a recent uptick. It defies a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that masks still be worn in facilities like prisons. Among neighboring states, South Dakota is the only one to lift a mask requirement in prisons. The Argus Leader reports Noem’s move was spurred by a meeting she had with employees at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories