South Dakota governor orders restrictions on abortion meds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order to restrict access to abortion medication and make it clear that medicine-induced abortions fall within state law requiring an in-person consultation with a physician.

The Republican governor directed the state Department of Health that abortion-inducing drugs can only be prescribed or dispensed by a state-licensed physician after an in-person examination.

Noem’s order was made in anticipation that the Food and Drug Administration later this year will allow abortion medications to be dispensed through the mail or virtual pharmacies.

About 39% of abortions in South Dakota last year were done through medication