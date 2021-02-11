South Dakota governor threatens veto for lawmakers’ pot legalization push

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. While many other governor’s have broken from President Donald Trump on stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or when to restart economic activity, Noem has tracked close to the president. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE (AP) — While some South Dakota GOP lawmakers weigh whether to move forward with legalizing adult-use marijuana this session, Gov. Kristi Noem says she would likely veto any bills that legalize it.

A circuit court judge ruled Monday that a constitutional amendment passed by voters to legalize recreational marijuana would have violated the state’s constitution.

But marijuana legalization has stayed on lawmakers’ agenda with pro-marijuana groups planning to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Some have argued the Legislature should legalize it this year, regardless of the high court’s ruling, because it would reflect the will of voters and allow them to craft the policy.

