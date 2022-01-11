South Dakota governor to push abortion ban after 6 weeks, conservative vision

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. South Dakota Gov. A Native American tribe has told South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem she’s not welcome on one of largest reservations in the country after she led efforts to pass […]

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing legislation to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

She is laying out a conservative list of priorities to start the state’s legislative session. During the final State of the State address of her first term, the Republican governor listed priorities sure to appeal to conservative voters.

She is also proposing a requirement that schools allot time for prayer, a ban on the teaching of controversial material on race in public schools and ensured exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines for medical or religious reasons.

Noem’s political foes criticized the address as a campaign speech.