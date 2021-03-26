South Dakota governor wants lawmakers to change medical marijuana rules

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday pitched lawmakers a proposal that would limit parts of a voter-passed law legalizing medical marijuana in South Dakota, but she conceded that the drug will become legal for patients on July 1.

The Republican governor previously pushed the Legislature to delay implementation of the program by a year so that a committee could study the issue. But that push failed.

On Friday, she sent legislators a letter asking them to limit the number of cannabis plants allowed in a medical pot user’s home to three and to enact other restrictions.