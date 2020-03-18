South Dakota halts COVID-19 testing: No supplies left to conduct tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials have announced South Dakota’s public health lab has halted COVID-19 testing due to a shortage of supplies.

The lab had to stop this week after running out of supplies both from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private suppliers.

It ran tests for medium and high-risk patients on Monday.

The Department of Health said there is “no timeframe” for when tests will be available due to a nationwide shortage of testing supplies.

Two of the largest healthcare providers in South Dakota have indicated they are working to develop testing.