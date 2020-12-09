South Dakota health officials expect 22,400 vaccines for medical staff

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s initial allotments of coronavirus vaccine will be quickly spent on immunizing frontline medical workers.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state is expecting enough vaccine for over 22,000 people to arrive in the coming weeks.

An estimated 19,000 health care workers who tend to COVID-19 hospital wards and longer-term care facilities will be offered a vaccine.

Next, about 11,000 people in elderly care facilities will be prioritized.

After the initial shipments, the state is expecting a slowdown in supply, meaning vaccines won’t be widely available for the general public until April or May.