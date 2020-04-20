South Dakota Health officials report 50 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report 50 new confirmed coronavirus cases as the total statewide rose to 1,685.

Officials reported fewer new cases on Monday than any day last week. But state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton says the downturn in new cases does not prove that the spread of infections is slowing.

All but seven of the new cases were in Minnehaha County, where cases tied to an outbreak at a Smithfield pork processing plant has accounted for over half of cases statewide. A total of 748 employees at the plant and 143 of their close contacts have tested positive.

So far, seven people have died in South Dakota from COVID-19.