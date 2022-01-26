South Dakota House committee approves trans athlete ban

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2020, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gov. Noem said Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, that she’ll no longer use Corey Lewandowski as an adviser. Noem’s statement comes after Lewandowski was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a GOP donor in Las Vegas over the weekend. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee has approved a proposal from Republican Gov. Kristi Noem to ban transgender women and girls from competing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity. All 11 Republicans on the House State Affairs voted in favor of the bill.

The governor has cast it as “protecting fairness in women’s sports.” But advocates for transgender people decried the proposal as bullying that would deprive them of an opportunity to compete and belong to a team. South Dakota could be the 10th Republican-controlled state to adopt such a ban on transgender women or girls.