South Dakota House members given OK to attend remotely due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Members of the South Dakota House of Representatives received the go-ahead to attend floor sessions remotely after an eighth reported positive COVID-19 test among the legislative body in as many days.

Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch told the Argus Leader in a text message that “if a legislator has been exposed” they are allowed to attend remotely because of temporary rules passed at the start of the session.

Democratic House Minority Leader Jamie Smith said Gosch told the House members Sunday that because of the amount of spread in the Capitol, all lawmakers should consider themselves exposed.

