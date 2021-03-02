South Dakota House Speaker plans delay in AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Top South Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan to delay evaluating whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached until the conclusion of the criminal case against him for hitting and killing a man with his car.

Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch released a plan he will present to a House committee on Wednesday.

He says a delay is necessary in light of a judge’s order last week that halted Gov. Kristi Noem and government officials from releasing evidence in the investigation.

Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man walking on the shoulder of a highway late on Sept. 12.

