South Dakota judge hears arguments on marijuana amendment

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, cannabis stocks are flying high this month after voters in four states passed measures clearing the way for sales of marijuana to adults. That alone is projected to boost the market for legal cannabis sales in the U.S. by 20%. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge in Pierre heard nearly three hours of arguments from attornies on Wednesday in a lawsuit that will ultimately decide the fate of an amendment to the state constitution legalizing recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp.

Voters approved the amendment in November with 54% of the vote. But two law enforcement officers have tried to halt the state from legalizing pot by challenging its constitutionality.

The judge said she would issue a written ruling, but did not give an expected timeline.

The lawsuit is expected to ultimately be decided by the state Supreme Court.