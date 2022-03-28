PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature has failed to override three vetoes from Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The three bills on Monday all failed to garner the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto.

One proposal would have given lawmakers more control over spending federal aid.

Another would have allowed pregnant minors to consent to medical care without their parents’ permission.

The third would have removed old marijuana charges from South Dakotans’ criminal background checks.

Each of the bills lost support from lawmakers after Noem vetoed them last week, showing her sway in the Statehouse.