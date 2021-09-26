South Dakota lawmakers to weigh whether to seek AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature will consider whether to try to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

Republican Speaker Spencer Gosch said Saturday that there is enough support in the state House to hold preliminary impeachment discussions during a special session that starts Nov. 9.

There was already enough support in the state Senate.

The move does not necessarily mean Ravnsborg will face impeachment proceedings. Once in session, lawmakers will have to decide on whether to consider a separate resolution to form a select committee that would review evidence from the crash case.

