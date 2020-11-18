South Dakota Medical Association pushes statewide mask rules

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The largest group representing South Dakota doctors has come out in support of a statewide mask mandate as several cities have moved to require masks in public settings.

The South Dakota State Medical Association has been urging people to voluntarily wear masks, but updated its stance to “strongly support” a statewide mandate.

Gov. Kristi Noem has opposed government-imposed mask mandates, arguing they have not been proven to halt the spread of infections.

She plans to give an update on the state’s coronavirus situation later Wednesday.

South Dakota is enduring one of the worst virus outbreaks in the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Senator Hoeven brings Minot radar issues to the White House

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Wednesday's Forecast: the warmest day of the week

Rural Recovery Center

NDC NOV 18

Kenmare Volleyball

Legacy Volleyball

Century Volleyball

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Custer Health

Club Sports

Donate For A Donut

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17

Thanksgiving Break

City Hall

Hunter Donations

Cattle Truck

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB State Championship

After the Whistle: Langdon-Edmore-Munich State Championship

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss