South Dakota nears record for COVID-19 daily deaths reported

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths, one of its highest one-day counts.

The Department of Health has already reported 142 deaths during the month of November, setting a pace of deaths likely to surpass October’s 202 deaths reported.

During that month, South Dakota had the nation’s second-highest number of deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The state has spent weeks dealing with one of the nation’s worst rates for coronavirus cases per capita.

The state’s largest city, Sioux Falls, rejected a proposed mask mandate on Tuesday night.