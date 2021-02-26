South Dakota police groups call on AG to resign

Three South Dakota law enforcement associations are joining the call for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign.

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs’ of Police Association and the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association said Friday that Ravnsborg’s involvement in a September crash that left Joseph Boever dead resulted in a lack of confidence in his ability to carry out his duties as the state’s chief law enforcement officer.

The groups also said that they are not commenting on pending legal charges nor the impeachment process, recognizing his right to due process.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem also called on Ravnsborg to resign earlier this week.

Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors in connection to deadly crash. He’s facing charges of operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving.

A spokesman for the 44-year-old attorney general says Ravnsborg has no intention of stepping down.