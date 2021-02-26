South Dakota police groups call on AG to resign

National News

by: KELOLAND News,

Posted: / Updated:

Three South Dakota law enforcement associations are joining the call for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign.

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs’ of Police Association and the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association said Friday that Ravnsborg’s involvement in a September crash that left Joseph Boever dead resulted in a lack of confidence in his ability to carry out his duties as the state’s chief law enforcement officer.

The groups also said that they are not commenting on pending legal charges nor the impeachment process, recognizing his right to due process.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem also called on Ravnsborg to resign earlier this week.

Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors in connection to deadly crash. He’s facing charges of operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving.

A spokesman for the 44-year-old attorney general says Ravnsborg has no intention of stepping down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Drug Bust

Year in Parks

Therapy Services

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 26

NDC FEB 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

SYSK Julie Mcelwain

Trap Shooting Grant

Animals Rescued

MUST SEE: 81-year-old "Fitness Gran" takes over TikTok

Luke Simons

Thursday, February 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordan Pederson

Art & Heart

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News