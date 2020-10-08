South Dakota posts all-time highs for deaths, active cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is experiencing all-time highs for coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The Department of Health reported 14 people had died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 272 people.

September was the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic as it posted 56 deaths. But the state is on-pace to see far more deaths in October, recording 49 deaths in the month so far.

The state has recorded the nation’s second-highest number of cases per capita over the last weeks. There were roughly 711 new cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

