South Dakota prison guard assaulted, held in closet by murder suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man in jail awaiting a murder trial allegedly assaulted a Minnehaha County prison guard and held her in a closet.

Twenty-two-year-old Amir Hasan Beaudion Jr., was charged on Thursday for assaulting a law enforcement officer on Nov. 14.

Beaudion is awaiting trial for charges including first-degree murder in connection with a 2020 killing of a Sioux Falls woman.

The female officer reported that Beaudion asked for her help filling up a spray bottle before he hit her in the side of the head and started to choke her.

