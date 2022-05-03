SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s anti-abortion lawmakers and the state’s only abortion provider are poised to turn their fight to accessing abortion over state lines if the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on a draft opinion that overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

A decision to overrule Roe would trigger a 2005 law that outlaws abortions in the state.

That would not be enough for Gov. Kristi Noem. The Republican governor promised on Twitter late Monday that she would call a special legislative session if Roe is overturned.

Planned Parenthood North Central States has been planning how to help abortion seekers travel to states where the procedure is legal.