South Dakota records 80 new cases, 2 deaths from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, along with two deaths from the disease.

While the number of new cases is the highest recorded this week, the average number of new cases over the last two weeks has remained mostly constant.

Pennington County, which contains Rapid City, recorded the most cases, with 25.

The deaths were two men in their 70s. One was from Butte County. The other was from Pennington.

The state has recorded 7,652 cases of COVID-19, but about 87% have recovered.

A total of 111 people have died over the course of the pandemic.

