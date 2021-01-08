South Dakota reports 12 virus deaths, vaccination progress

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reports 12 deaths among people with COVID-19, but the state continued to see declining hospitalizations from the virus and progress in administering vaccinations.

The number of hospitalizations declined to 247, the lowest level in recent months. Health officials also reported 448 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Over the last two weeks, the average number of daily cases has declined by 11%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

The Department of Health has also recorded one of the nation’s highest percentages of people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/8

Patchy fog and freezing drizzle today

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 8

NDC JAN 8

WDA Boy's Swimming

WDA Boy's Hockey

Class B Basketball

Wrestling

Williston Rapid Tests

SYSK: Michael Cartwright

Excess Deaths

Thursday, January 7th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

President Trump releases new video condemning violence; commits to peaceful transfer of power

President Trump releases video statement

KX Convo: Dr. Noe Mateo

Cramer Reacts

ND Capitol Security

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Adopt an Airman

Pet Food Bank

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories