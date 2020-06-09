Coronavirus
South Dakota reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 52 more cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported three new deaths from COVID-19, along with 52 new cases.

The state has tallied 68 deaths from COVID-19. The deaths reported Tuesday came from residents of Minnehaha, Lake and Pennington counties. One person in their 50s and two people over 80 died.

The state has confirmed 5,523 cases of the virus, but over 81% of those have recovered.

Health authorities reported there are currently 972 people with active cases, including 90 who are hospitalized.

There were 96 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks.

