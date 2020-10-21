South Dakota reports 332 COVID-19 hospitalizations

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized by COVID-19 has climbed to a new high in South Dakota as 332 people received hospital care.

Health officials also reported three more deaths from the virus, along with 582 more cases.

The state has ranked second in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

There were 1,086 new cases per 100,000 people.

The surge in cases has prompted the Department of Health to scale up its staff for contact tracing, activating National Guard members to work as contact tracing investigators.