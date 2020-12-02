South Dakota reports 47 virus deaths, anticipates vaccines

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reported on Wednesday 47 people had died from COVID-19, one of the highest single-day death tallies since the pandemic began.

The state has reported more than 50 deaths in a day only twice — both in November. The total number of deaths currently stands at 995.

The state has seen its rate of death from the virus rise dramatically in recent weeks. It currently has the nation’s ninth-highest number of deaths per capita, with 107.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

But health officials did offer some good news. They are expecting to receive the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks.