South Dakota reports 47 virus deaths, anticipates vaccines

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reported on Wednesday 47 people had died from COVID-19, one of the highest single-day death tallies since the pandemic began.

The state has reported more than 50 deaths in a day only twice — both in November. The total number of deaths currently stands at 995.

The state has seen its rate of death from the virus rise dramatically in recent weeks. It currently has the nation’s ninth-highest number of deaths per capita, with 107.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

But health officials did offer some good news. They are expecting to receive the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

How cloud cover impacts overnight temperatures

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

Wednesday's Forecast: decreasing clouds and cooler temps

Larry Watson

NDC DEC 2

Bismarck Bobcats

UMary Women's Basketball

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Justin Timberlake donates new wheelchair accessible van for Morristown teen

Real Tree Fire Risk

Good Neighbor Project

CDC vs. State Guidelines

Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jena Gullo

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 12/1

Winter Semester

Vets Power Us

Legislators Sworn In

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss