South Dakota reports 48 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report 48 cases of COVID-19 as the average number of daily cases has increased slightly over the last two weeks.

Even as Midwestern states like Minnesota and Wisconsin dealt with surges in cases, the number of cases in South Dakota remained mostly steady.

The state has yet to report a death from COVID-19 this week, though last week brought a high-mark for the number of deaths recorded in a single day with six.

State officials have counted 109 deaths from the coronavirus, but 87% of confirmed cases have recovered.