South Dakota reports 7 virus deaths, hospitalizations climb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reports seven more deaths from COVID-19, along with an increase in hospitalizations by 25 people.

October has been the deadliest month of the pandemic in the state, with the Department of Health reporting 107 deaths so far.

A total of 330 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

Health officials report that 621 more people have coronavirus infections, bringing the number of active infections to 8,441 statewide.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 293 cases.