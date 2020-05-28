Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
South Dakota reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The new cases bring the state’s total to 4,793, but almost 80% of those have recovered.

Health officials have warned that the number of infections is likely higher because many people may not display symptoms or have not sought testing for mild symptoms.

So far, 54 people have died in the state from COVID-19.

The pandemic’s economic effects also continued to be seen as 3,410 people made new applications for unemployment assistance last week

