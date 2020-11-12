South Dakota reports all-time high for new virus cases

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has broken a record for the number of new coronavirus cases in one day, with more than 2,000 people testing positive.

The Department of Health reported 2,019 people with coronavirus infections. It’s a troubling marker for a state that has already spent weeks suffering through one of the worst virus outbreaks in the nation.

South Dakota has the nation’s second-worst rate of new infections per capita over the last two weeks. There were about 1,893 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

No new deaths were reported. But the number of hospitalizations rose slightly to 551.