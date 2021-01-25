South Dakota reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since July

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 32 new cases of the coronavirus, the lowest daily total since late July.

The results released Monday came on a light day of processed tests, with 832, but continued a downward trend that began in the state in mid-November. Johns Hopkins University researchers say that ver the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 42.4 percent.

There were about 434 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 43rd in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 550 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.

No new deaths were listed in Monday’s update.

