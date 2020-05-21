South Dakota reports total statewide COVID-19 positives at 4,250

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths and 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

One man and one woman died in Minnehaha and Pennington County. Health officials did not give specifics on which death came from each county. One person was in their 30s and the other was over 80.

The person in their 30s did not appear to have underlying health conditions.

The new figures bring the state’s death toll to 48 and its confirmed case count to 4,250.

Minnehaha County, the state’s most populated area, has reported the highest number of cases, accounting for about 75% of confirmed infections in South Dakota.