South Dakota Retailers Association offers cash incentive to lure workers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has not been immune to the labor shortages that are plaguing businesses nationwide. That’s prompted the South Dakota Retailers Association to offer a cash incentive of $1,000 to try to lure out-of-state workers to fill jobs at businesses that are association members.

The cash payout would supplement any hiring bonuses or other incentives offered by an individual business.

The first incentive installment of $500 would be paid after 90 consecutive days of employment in South Dakota, averaging at least 30 hours a week. The second $500 will be paid after 180 days of employment.