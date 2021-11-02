South Dakota Retailers Association offers cash incentive to lure workers

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has not been immune to the labor shortages that are plaguing businesses nationwide. That’s prompted the South Dakota Retailers Association to offer a cash incentive of $1,000 to try to lure out-of-state workers to fill jobs at businesses that are association members.

The cash payout would supplement any hiring bonuses or other incentives offered by an individual business.

The first incentive installment of $500 would be paid after 90 consecutive days of employment in South Dakota, averaging at least 30 hours a week. The second $500 will be paid after 180 days of employment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories