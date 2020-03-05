South Dakota schools cancel overseas trips, programs due to coronavirus worries

A commuter holds on to a vertical pole while another wears a mask as they ride the subway, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York. “It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC). (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(AP) — Universities in South Dakota are canceling overseas trips and students are coming home early from study abroad programs because of concerns over the coronavirus.

South Dakota State University announced Wednesday that all school-sponsored international travel would be canceled. The move affects about 15 study abroad programs planned for the spring and summer terms including a spring break trip to Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak.

Two South Dakota State students are being brought home from their current studies in Italy.