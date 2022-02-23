PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate is passing a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

Republicans reasoned they should jump ahead of a campaign to legalize it on the November ballot.

The bill passed by a single vote in the Republican-controlled Senate. It shows just how divided lawmakers are on pot legalization.

The proposal will next head to the House, where Republicans have pushed tighter restrictions on medical marijuana.

Voters approved a 2020 constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot, medical marijuana and hemp. However, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem challenged its constitutionality and the state Supreme Court ruled it should be nullified last year.