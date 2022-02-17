PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota won’t be switching to single license plates any time soon. The Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal for a rear-only plate for passengers cars, vans and pickup trucks.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, of Canton, says he offered the proposal because some of his constituents in Union County requested it. Thomas Frisch, of North Sioux City, testified in favor of the change. Frisch said newer vehicles are more aerodynamic with rounded fronts that have fewer places for mounting license plates. He said manufacturers often provide only rear mounts for plates.

The committee voted 5-1 to kill the bill.