South Dakota surpasses 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19

(AP) — South Dakota has surpassed 5,000 confirmed cases of the coronavius.

State health officials on Monday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 5,034.

The number of active cases was 1,069. The number of deaths reported in South Dakota since the start of the pandemic remains at 62.

The Department of Health reports 87 people are currently hospitalized, an increase of one since Sunday.

Of South Dakota’s confirmed coronavirus cases, Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, leads with 3,355.

