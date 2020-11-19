South Dakota surpasses 700 virus deaths

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has surpassed 700 virus deaths as the state suffers through one of the worst virus surges in the nation.

Health officials reported 31 deaths from COVID-19, marking the second-highest daily tally of deaths since the pandemic began.

The state currently has the country’s 17th highest number of deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. But in the past 30 days, South Dakota has reported the nation’s second-worst rate of deaths per capita.

A total of 705 people have died.

The Department of Health also reported 1,071 new coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NCD NOV 19

Simle Holistic Care

Thursday, November 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Flasher Volleyball

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Mandan Volleyball

Bakken Oil Ministry TG Dinner

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Hospitality ERG

PPE for Home Visits

KX Convo: Dr. Connell

New Helicopters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Possible TP Shortage

Dickens Fest

State Health Council

Restaurants & COVID-19

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Senator Hoeven brings Minot radar issues to the White House

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss