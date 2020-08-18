South Dakota tallies 460,000 vehicles during Sturgis rally

Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle rally Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally drew over 460,000 vehicles during the 10-day event, according to a count released by South Dakota transportation officials.

The count is a decrease of nearly 8% from last year, but showed that many were undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sturgis officials said they expected fewer people to show up this year, estimating they would see between 250,000 and 300,000 people.

Most people didn’t take significant precautions against COVID-19 infections at this year’s rally.

A few people wore masks and some said they were avoiding crowds, but many others packed close together at bars and rock shows.

