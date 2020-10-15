South Dakota tops 7,000 active virus cases for the first time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Active cases of the coronavirus have topped 7,000 for the first time in South Dakota as hospitalizations also reached a new high.

As the virus surges across the state, the Department of Health reported 797 new cases, bringing the number of people with active infections to 7,132.

Health officials also reported one of the highest single-day death tolls of the virus to date — 13 new deaths.

Roughly halfway through October, the state has already had more deaths from COVID-19 than it has any other month. Health officials reported 81 people died this month.