South Dakota women’s prison reports more coronavirus cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The coronavirus is infecting more women in South Dakota’s prison system in Pierre, despite efforts to control an outbreak.

The Department of Corrections reported Friday that mass testing had detected 51 more women with the virus.

The infections have spread into two housing units at the main women’s prison after a nearby minimum-security prison called the Pierre Community Work Center saw 102 cases last week.

The Department of Corrections had tried to contain the outbreak to that prison by moving women with the virus there. But the latest report from the prison system showed four prison units with active cases.

