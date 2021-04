CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Another sign of Spring in western South Dakota.

Custer State Park saw its first bison calf of the year on Wednesday. You can see the photo from Custer State Park in the photo above.

Welcome to the world, little one. 🌎❤️



We are very excited to announce that our first calf of the year was born this morning! #HiFromSD #SDInTheField #DiscoverBlackHills pic.twitter.com/mRRtSMG5PS — Custer State Park (@CusterStatePark) March 31, 2021

Custer State Park posted about the calf at 1 p.m. Wednesday and had nearly 100 likes in less than an hour.