South Dakota’s new unemployment claims drop by 25 percent

FILE – (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of new unemployment claims processed in South Dakota dropped by nearly 25% during the most recent reporting week.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation reported that it processed 696 new claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending on Dec. 19.

That’s a drop from the 926 claims processed the previous week, but the economy continued to see the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with unemployment numbers remaining higher than before the pandemic arrived in the U.S.

Gov. Kristi Noem has pointed to the state’s relatively healthy economy to defend her decision to forego orders to slow virus outbreaks.

