South Dakota's top lawmakers release AG impeachment petition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislative leaders are distributing a petition to lawmakers asking them to support a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch released the text of the petition.

Two-thirds of both the House and Senate must support it to convene the special session.

Lawmakers would meet in November, the day after they are scheduled to hold a special session to consider new legislative districts.

The attorney general plead no contest to a pair of misdemeanors last month.

