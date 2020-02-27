Stolen hearse carrying casket recovered after freeway chase

National News

by: STEFANIE DAZIO and JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stolen hearse with a casket and body inside has been recovered following a police chase on a Los Angeles freeway Thursday morning..

The body was found in a casket inside the vehicle and one person was in custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. No other information was immediately available.

Authorities said the vehicle that crashed on the 110 Freeway around 7:45 a.m. Thursday was the black Lincoln Navigator that was stolen from outside St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in East Pasadena on Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Benjamin Grubb told KTLA-TV that a member of the public reported seeing the SUV. The Los Angeles Police Department pursued the vehicle, which ultimately crashed on the freeway. Video footage from news helicopters showed that it has heavy front-end damage.

Grubb said while the body did not appear to have been disturbed, it was unfortunate that the family of the dead person “has to be put through further trauma.”

The sheriff’s department had appealed to the thief on social media Wednesday to return the body.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” it t weeted.

Local media have reported that the body remained in the vehicle while a mortuary attendant brought a different body into the church and that’s when the SUV was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Department did not identify the mortuary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Why do we have Leap Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why do we have Leap Year?"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/27"

Thursday Forecast: Scattered snow with warmer temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Scattered snow with warmer temps"

Stay Active, not Sedentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay Active, not Sedentary"

ND SUPERINTENDENT DUI ARREST

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND SUPERINTENDENT DUI ARREST"

Noxious Weeds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noxious Weeds"

Land Reclamation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Reclamation"

Heavy Equipment Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy Equipment Training"

Bond Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Vote"

Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Ash Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Wednesday"

Rebuilding Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rebuilding Lives"

MHA Ice Plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Ice Plunge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26"

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow"

MINOT FIRE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MINOT FIRE UPDATE"

Class A Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge