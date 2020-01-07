Southern Minnesota officer shot in head, ‘gravely injured’

Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting in Waseca, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019. A Waseca police officer and a suspect were shot Monday night after reports of a disturbance in a residential neighborhood, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

(AP) — Officials say a southern Minnesota police officer is gravely injured after he was shot in the head while responding to a report of a suspicious person.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Waseca police Officer Arik Matson was shot Monday evening and is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as Tyler Robert Janovsky. He was shot by other officers at the scene. The BCA says Janovsky’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person in a residential neighborhood. Waseca is 70 miles south of Minneapolis.