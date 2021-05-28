Southwest delays alcohol service after recent incidents

FILE – In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers. The airline planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, May 28, the airline said it was delaying the move. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers. The airline planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, the airline said it was delaying the move. A Southwest spokesman says the decision might disappoint some customers but is the right decision in the interest of safety. The president of the Southwest flight attendants union has raised concern about selling alcohol again. She says there were 477 incidents of misconduct by passengers on Southwest planes in a recent 5-week period.

