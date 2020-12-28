Southwest pulls threat of furloughs after relief bill signed

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 24, 2020 file photo, Southwest Airlines employee Oscar Gonzalez, right, assists a passenger at the ticket counter at Love Field in Dallas. Southwest Airlines says it’s not going to furlough workers in 2021 after all. The airline’s CEO says that with Washington’s approval of $15 billion in new federal aid to airlines, furloughs or pay cuts aren’t needed. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it’s not going to furlough workers in 2021 after all. The airline’s CEO says that with Washington’s approval of $15 billion in new federal aid to airlines, furloughs or pay cuts aren’t needed.

American and United Airlines, which together furloughed 32,000 employees in October, said Monday they will bring those workers back temporarily. This is the second round of federal aid for the nation’s airlines.

Back in March they got $25 billion to cover payrolls for six months and up to another $25 billion in low-interest loans. But with travel still weak, airlines lobbied Washington for more money, and they have been rewarded.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/28

Snow chances then a big warm-up

NDC DEC 28

UMary Women's Basketball

UMary Men's Basketball

Plays of the Week

Nedrose Basketball

CHI DOnation

Animal Abuse Protest New Town

Abbey Kubas

Saturday, December 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Huff Hills Opening Day

Aberle Family

Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

PAs open practice

Gas Prices Down

Closet 701 Donations

Heaven's Helper's Christmas Meal

Kettle Donations

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories