Space Force launches its 1st mission with virus precautions

National News

by: MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from launch complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station with a payload of a high frequency satellite Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Built by Lockheed Martin, this U.S. military spacecraft will provide highly-secure communications. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The newly established U.S. Space Force launched its first national security satellite Thursday with a leaner staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nothing stops the space launch mission!” the 45th Space Wing tweeted from Cape Canaveral.

The approximately $1 billion satellite is the sixth and final one in the U.S. military’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency series. Upgraded from the older Milstar satellites, the constellation has provided secure communication from 22,000 miles (35,400 kilometers) up for nearly a decade.

A powerful Atlas V rocket hoisted the 13,600-pound (6,168 kilogram) satellite. The new Space Force seal adorned the United Launch Alliance rocket.

The Space Force officially became a new branch of the U.S. military in December.

With the viewing area closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, fewer people than usual watched the liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

United Launch Alliance chief executive Tory Bruno said non-essential personnel were banned from the launch control room to reduce the size of the crowd.

“Can’t quite get 6 ft everywhere. Surfaces will be cleaned between people, etc.,” tweeted Bruno, who monitored the launch from company headquarters in Denver. He normally travels to the launch site.

Another pandemic effect: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s planned name change to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is on hold.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

F5 Project Donations Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "F5 Project Donations Needed"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Rugby Doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Doctor"

Sale Barn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sale Barn"

Online Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Sales"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge